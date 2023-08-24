Phyllis Wilder, 64 of Easley, South Carolina, and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on Aug. 17, 2023, at her son’s residence. Funeral services were conducted on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Boyd Profit officiating. Interment followed in Bray Family Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
