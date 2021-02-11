Piper Joye Reid, better known as “Pepper”, was born on April 21, 2015. Kamden Dale Reid, better known as “Kamo,” was born on April 12, 2018. Both were born in Gallatin to Austin Reid and the late Heather Vannasdale Reid.
Along with their mother, they were also preceded in death by their grandfather, Paul Vannasdale, and great-grandmother, Brenda Amons.
On Feb. 2, 2021, at the age of 5 and 2, respectively, Piper and Kamden were called to their Heavenly home. They will be dearly missed by their family and all who knew and loved them.
They are survived by: their father, Austin Reid; brother, Dayson Paul Ford Reid; grandparents, Angela Vannasdale (and companion, Tony Frazier), Pam Reid (and husband, Bryan), Raymond Calvert (and wife, Chrystal), great-grandfather, William Amons; and great-grandparents, Dale Calvert (and wife, Shelia) and Betty Reid.
A memorial service was conducted on Feb. 6 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Tony Day officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
