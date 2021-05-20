Prentice Lee West, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on May 13 at Macon Community Hospital.
Funeral Services were conducted on May 16 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Jackie Stagner officiating. Interment followed in Walton Cemetery.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette was entrusted with the arrangements.
