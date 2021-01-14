Priscilla Jane Taylor, 69, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021.
Priscilla was born on March 24, 1951, to Tilmon and Berdene Perdue in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Priscilla was a devoted wife and mother to four children.
She was a member of Newsong Baptist Church and devoted her life to her Heavenly father.
Priscilla loved singing and playing music. She treated everyone she met with kindness, generosity, and the love of god.
Priscilla was employed by Genesis Academy as an educational assistant and drove a school bus for 33 years prior to working for Genesis.
She married the love of her life, David Taylor, in 1978.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Tilmon and Berdene Perdue; son, Donald Kirkendall; and brother, Edward Perdue.
She is survived by: her husband, David Taylor; daughters, Michelle Sanchez (and husband, Mike), Krista Taylor (and fiancée, Jem Spencer); son, Darren Taylor (and wife, Erica); sisters, Claris Rooney, Wanda O’Donoghue, Leona McEylea (and husband, Robert); and grandchildren, Matthew Taylor and Jewel Taylor.
Funeral services were conducted on Jan. 6 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Greg Wilson officiating. Interment followed in Underwood Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.