Promise Russell Smith, age 53 of the Russell Hill Community in Macon County, TN passed away on, May 10, 2022 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Funeral Services were conducted Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Brother Jackie Rich officiating. Interment followed in the Davis Cemetery.
