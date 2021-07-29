R.B. Blankenship, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on July 17.
Funeral services were conducted on July 20 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jason Halloway and Kole Cliburn officiating. Interment followed in Rocky Mound Cemetery.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 5:46 pm
R.B. Blankenship, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on July 17.
Funeral services were conducted on July 20 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jason Halloway and Kole Cliburn officiating. Interment followed in Rocky Mound Cemetery.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.