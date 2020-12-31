Ralph Martin Coley Sr., was born on March 20, 1942, in Macon County to the late Elmer Lee Coley and Mamie Dallas Coley.
Along with his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Coley, and his daughter Tracy Coley.
Ralph very much enjoyed trading mules and going to mule sales. He also enjoyed cattle and cattle sales. He enjoyed his tobacco crop as well.
On Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 78, Ralph was called to his Heavenly home. Ralph will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by: his son, Marty Coley (and wife, Connie); and grandchildren, Jedediah Coley, Calamity Jane Whitaker (and husband, Allen).
Funeral services were conducted on Dec. 21 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Ricky Wilson officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Steve Eller, Mark Eller, Tim Eller, Jim Fishburn, Allen Whitaker, Jedediah Coley and Stanley Holder.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.