Mr. Ralph Thomas Patterson, 73, of the Winkler community in Red Boiling Springs, passed away Sept. 22, 2022.
He was born Feb. 13, 1949, to the late Ralph Joseph and Clara Mae McColloch Patterson in Pontiac, Mich.
Mr. Patterson was a United States Army Veteran. He was retired from Premier Trucking as a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife Gail Hanning Patterson; his children, R.J. Patterson, Anthony Patterson, James Patterson and William Patterson; his brothers, Dick Patterson and Randy (Julie) Patterson; as well as a host of loving family.
There are no services to be announced at this time.
