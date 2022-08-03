Ray Copas, 88, of the Mt. Vernon Community in Clay County passed away Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at his residence. Graveside Services & Interment for Ray Copas were conducted Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Adam King officiating.
