Ray Dean West, 73, of the Hermitage Springs community in Clay County, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, 2022, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
Funeral Services were conducted Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Brother John Davis officiating. Interment followed in the Hermitage Springs Cemetery.
