Ray Eugene Davison, 66, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2023, at PruittHealth in Estill, South Carolina.
Ray was born on Jan. 15, 1957, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was a son to the late Lee Davison and the late Pearl Elizabeth Davison.
He is survived by: his son, Christopher R. Davison of Knoxville; his daughter, Jessica Davison of Harrogate; brothers, Larry Davison (Piper), Tommy Joe Davison, Clifton “Scrooge” Davison; and sisters, Patsy Young Davison and Michelle Davison. He is also survived by one grandchild and a dear friend, Lynda Miller.
Ray was preceded in death by his brothers — big Jimmy Davison, little Jimmy Davison and Lloyd Davison.
Inurnment services will be held in Melvin Cemetery in Pioneer at a later date.
Arrangement were entrusted to the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Walterboro Chapel in Walterboro, South Carolina.
The guestbook online can be viewed at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
