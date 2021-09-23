Raymond Cordell East, Jr., better known as R.C., was born into this world on Oct. 3, 1947,
in Macon County, to the late Raymond Cordell East, Sr., and Athalene Dyer East.
He departed this life for his Heavenly home on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 73 years, 11 months and one day.
Along with his parents, R.C. was also preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Jean Smith.
R.C. was saved by the Lord’s sweet grace and was baptized into Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church, where he remained a member until his passing.
He married Barbara Beasley on May 18, 1970. They were blessed with more than 52 years together.
R.C. retired from Texas Boot in Hartsville, where he was a machine operator.
He was always a farmer at heart, though, and R.C. raised tobacco and always had a big garden.
In his spare time, R.C. enjoyed making knives. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
R.C. will be dearly missed, but our loss is truly Heaven’s gain.
R.C. is survived by: his wife, Barbara Beasley East; children, David East, Sr., Tim Ray (and wife, Angie), Rose Harper (and husband, Willie), Lisa Hauskins; brother, Bobby Joe East (and wife, Sharron); grandchildren, Pam Hauskins, Jessica East Comstock, Jessica Nicole Harper, Tisha England, Josh Carter, Rose Marie Harper, Brandi Ray, Adam Hauskins, Debbie Huse, T.J. Ray, David East, Jr., Crystalin East, Michael Presley, Trent Tuttle; and brother-in-law, Baron Smith. Twenty-eight great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for were conducted on Sept. 14 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Marty Meador officiating. Interment followed in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were David East, Jr., Tim Ray, David East, Sr., T.J. Ray, Mike East and Jeff East. Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.