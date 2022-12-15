Raymond Quentin Purcell, age 93, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Thursday morning, December 8, 2022, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, TN.
Funeral Services for Raymond Quentin Purcell were conducted Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson and Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Tony Russell and Rick Spivey officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson and Son Memorial Park. Jimmy Purcell, Mark Browning, Doug Carnahan, Randy Purcell, Ricky Turner, Jeff Price, Rick Spivey, and Jerry Johnson served as pallbearers.
Raymond Quentin Purcell was born December 1, 1929 in Macon County, Tennessee, one of seven siblings born to the late Willard and Flossie Lee Greanead Purcell. On August 22, 1953, he married the love of his life Jean Murray Purcell, who preceded him in death on August 23, 2013. They shared over 60 wonderful years together. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Wilma Browning and brothers, Louie, William, Charles, and Roy Purcell. Raymond was a garment factory worker at Alfred Turner’s Factory, a sawmill worker and a member of the Red Boiling Springs Church of Christ.
Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Newberry and companion, William Dulworth of Red Boiling Springs; sister, Lillian Spivey of Lafayette; special friend, Thelma Spivey of Red Boiling Springs and a host a nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson and Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
