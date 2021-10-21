Ricky Gene Hix, 58, of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Saturday morning, October 16, 2021 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. A Celebration of Life service for Ricky Gene Hix will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.ander
sonandsonfuneral
