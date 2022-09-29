Mr. Ricky Wooten, 69, of Lafayette, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. Graveside services and interment were conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from The Underwood Cemetery, with Elder Jason Goad officiating.
