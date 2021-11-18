Ms. Robbie Carter Hamilton, 71, of The Cold Springs Community in Macon County, passed away November 6, 2021. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, November 14, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Kyle Gammons officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson and Son Memorial Park.
Robbie Hamilton
Megan Purazrang
Editor
