Robert Carver, age 89, of the Wartrace Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at the Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, TN.
Funeral Services for Robert Carver were conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with William Yokley officiating. Interment followed in the Clark Cemetery. E.C. Meadows, Draper Graham, Louie Minchey, & Donnie Gregory served as honorary pallbearers. Friends & Family served as active pallbearers.
Robert Carver was born January 19, 1933 in Macon County, Tennessee, the son born to the late Henry & Frances Huddleston Carver. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruie Mae Draper & Willie Belle Carver. Robert was a farmer, was retired from the former F&M Manufacturing in Lafayette where he worked for many years, and was a member of the Bakerton Church of Christ.
Survivors include: nieces, Margie Draper of the Wartrace Community, Roxie Shaw of Gainesboro; nephew, Ronnie Draper of the Wartrace Community; great-nephew, Matthew Shaw; great-great-niece, Luna Mae Shaw, both of Bulls Gap, TN.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
