Robert Charles Gleason Jr., age 63, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. His family has chosen cremation and a memorial service for Robert Charles Gleason will be conducted in Connecticut at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191.
