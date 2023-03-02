Robert Francis Hall, of Hendersonville, and originally from Macon County, passed away in Bartlett on Feb. 11, 2023. He was 85 years old.
A celebration of life for Robert Francis Hall was conducted on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Dr. Bruce Chesser officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park in Lafayette, with full military honors by the Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. His grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Robert is survived by: his children, Donna Reagan (Jerry) of Bartlett, Gene Hall (Terri) of Gallatin, Tim Hall (Laurie) of Brentwood; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers Raymond Terry Hall, Kiley Hall, Jr. (Shirley) of Macon County, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Esther Marie Hall; daughter, Debbie Sue Hall; parents Kiley and Ezma Hall; and brother, Willard Fay Hall.
Robert was born on Aug. 2, 1937, in Macon County.
He was the salutatorian of Red Boiling Springs High School in the class of 1956.
Upon graduation, his enlisted into the U.S. Navy, where he served 22.5 years in aircraft maintenance.
After his retirement, he became truck driver.
He formed H & S Trucking Company, where he drove for almost 40 years.
He supported the Hendersonville High School Band of Gold, Hurricane Relief and Appalachian Outreach Ministries by offering his trucking services.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and loved time with his CRAP group.
Visitation was held at Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs on Feb. 17 prior to the service.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Easton Goad Foundation by mailing those to P.O. Box 595, Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, 37150.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
