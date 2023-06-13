Robert James Gocha was born into this world on September 22, 1937, in Albany New York, to the late John Henry Gocha and Catherine Marie Feil Gocha. He departed this life on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the age of eighty-five years, eight months, and ten days. Robert served his country in The United States Air Force and was honorably discharged on October 1, 1963. He was of the Christian belief and
Robert was a self-employed tradesman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Anne Carawan Elmore Gocha and son, Timothy Kibec. Mr. Robert James Gocha is survived by; Daughter, Yvonne Gocha; Sons, Patrick Gocha and wife, Stephanie, Kevin Gocha, and David Kibec and wife, Ann; Daughters, Kathi Sanders and Leanne Pszenitzki and husband, John Sr.; Sister, Kathy Dawson and husband, Robert; Great-Grandchildren, Marshall Bass, Silas Sanders, and Mary Sanders; Sister, Kathy Dawson and husband, Robert; Grandchildren, Christina Langkau, Jean Langkau, Rachel Langkau, Kyle Langkau, Olivia Comstock, Jason Gocha, John Pszenitzki, Jr., Mark Pszenitzki and wife, Jaz, Natalie Sanders Bass and husband, Justin Lee, and Jared Sanders and wife, Hannah.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Robert James Gocha is scheduled to be conducted on Friday, June 16, 2023, from The Holy Family Catholic Church, 431 Old Highway 52, Lafayette, TN 37083.
Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.