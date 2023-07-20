Robert Lee Casteele,
71, of Lafayette, and formerly of Dayton,
Ohio, passed peacefully with his loving family
by his side on June
8, 2023, in Sandusky,
Ohio.
He was born on Jan.
23, 1952, in Eureka, California, to Frank and Rosemary Casteele.
He received his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from General Motors Institute (Kettering Institute) in Flint, Michigan.
During his time there, he was a part of the prestigious Robot Honors Society. He then proceeded to get his master of business administration at the University of Dayton (Ohio).
Casteele worked for more than 30 years for Delphi as the human resource director.
During that time, he
was also an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton.
Upon retirement from Delphi, he went on to run an estate sale business.
Robb was an avid collector of antiques and unique items.
Robb’s kind spirit was infectious. He was a compassionate, caring, generous man, who
always put others before himself. He cherished
his family and always
put them first to ensure that their needs were taken care of.
He is survived by:
his loving wife, Beth,
of 48 years; daughters, Nicole Miller (Gregory), Megan Romeiser
(Wesley); nephew, Scott Casteele; great-niece, Leilani Casteele; granddaughters, Dani Lynn, Sydney Miller; and his canine companion, Roger.
Robb loved everyone and touched thousands
of lives for the better.
He was an active member of David’s
United Church of
Christ. He served the church in a variety of
ways.
Also, Robb was an
active participant in
many community programs, including Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, Big Brothers, among many others.
A celebration of life
will be held in Dayton, Ohio, at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.
