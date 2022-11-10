Robert Lee Petty, age 86, of the Union Camp Community in Macon County, TN, passed away on, November 6, 2022, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette.
Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, November 9 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Stoney Morris officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park with Military Honors by the Tennessee Honor Guard.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, 615-666-4011.
