Robert Sherman Jent, 68, passed away on April 26.
Funeral services were conducted from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home on April 30, with Dale Fryman officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Updated: May 6, 2021 @ 3:22 pm
