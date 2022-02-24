Mr. Rocky L. Napier, age 65, of Murray, Kentucky died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Murray — Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Napier was born on September 3, 1956, in Lafayette, Tennessee to the late Ralph Joel Napier and Mildred Marie (Bohannon) Napier. He was a Business Representative for BASF Chemical Corporation in the Agricultural Division for 25 years and was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time in the outdoors. He was a devoted husband and a loving Dad and Gampy to his family. Anyone who met him would consider him a mentor, friend, or buddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Williams.
Survivors include his wife, LeAnn M. Napier of Murray, Kentucky; they married on September 4, 1993, in Morganfield, Kentucky; one daughter, DeAnna Moser and husband Ben of Gracey, Kentucky; one brother, Randy Napier and wife Brenda of Lafayette, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Emilyn Ann Moser and Lane Bennett Moser; one niece, Amy Rochford; as well as three nephews, Jonathan Williams, Daniel Williams, and Nathaniel Williams. He will also be deeply missed by his three fur-babies, ZuZu, Macy and Max; one crazy cat, Snickers; and one grand-dog, Lucy.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bro. Clint Gentry officiating. Burial took place in the Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. An additional visitation was held from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Elm Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 6483 State Route 94 East, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
