Rodger Dale Brown, 73, of the Bethany community in Macon County, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022 at his daughter’s residence.
Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, Sept. 17 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Brother John Davis officiating. Interment followed in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Tompkinsville, Ky.
