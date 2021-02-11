Roger Dale Tuck was born on Jan. 13, 1951, in Lafayette, to the late Raymond Tuck and Velva Nash Tuck. He was one of four children born to this union.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by: his first wife, Shirley Ann Hagan Tuck; brother, Wayne Tuck; and an infant brother.
Roger was saved by the sweet Lord’s grace and attended Days Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.
He married Shirley Ann Hagan, and they were blessed with more than 40 years together until her passing in June 28, 2016.
He then married Patricia Jane Barber on Oct. 10, 2018, and they were blessed with three wonderful years together.
Roger was a house mover.
He enjoyed playing the guitar, guns and gardening.
He enjoyed being with his family most of all.
On Feb. 5, 2021, at the age of 70, Roger was called to his Heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by: his wife, Patricia Jane Tuck; sons, Greg Tuck, Ray Tuck, Dustin Tuck; sister, Helen Righthouse (and husband, John); grandchildren, Truman Tuck, Hunter Tuck, Rodney Tuck, Sarah Tuck, Emmaline Gabriella Tuck; step-grandchildren, Nathaniel Hall, Ally Hall, Cason Gregory, Ellie Gregory; and step-great-grandchild, Jaydyn Hall.
Funeral Services were conducted on Feb. 8 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Ricky Day officiating. Interment followed in Scott Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
