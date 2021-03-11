Roger Davis Gregory, 74, of Dixon Springs, passed away on March 1, 2021, at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Roger was a member of Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
He and his wife, Linda, opened Hartsville Printing in 1979 and worked there side by side for 39 years.
Roger loved to fly, not only radio-controlled airplanes, but he was also working on getting his pilot license to fly single-engine aircraft.
Roger and Linda also enjoyed riding motorcycles with their friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, John Wiseman and Inez Earps Gregory, and his sister, Diane Carey.
Roger is survived by: his wife, Linda Gregory of Dixon Springs; two nephews, Clay (Lisa) Carey of Hoover, Alabama and John (Kristen) Carey of Mt. Juliet; niece, Ginger (Kevin) McPherson of Hartsville; four great-nephews, Aidan McPherson, Michael Carey, Jace Carey, Mitchell Carey; and two great-nieces, Erica McPherson and Shelby Carey.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on March 4, conducted by Ricky Brooks.
Pallbearers were Kevin McPherson, Aidan McPherson, Brian Sutton, Clay Carey, Lannas Smith and Michael Turnipseed.
Interment was held in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was held on March 3 and on March 4 until service time.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
