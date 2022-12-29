Ronald Hollis Elwell, age 76, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services were conducted Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022 at 12:00 noon from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Gary Wilder officiating. Interment followed in the Smith Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN, 615-699-2191.
