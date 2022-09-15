Rosa Faye (Cliburn) Key, age 88, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Lafayette, Tennessee.
She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee, on August 20, 1934, to her parents, John Nathan Sr. and Lassie (Meador) Cliburn.
Rosa is survived by her sons, Donald Key, Ricky (Brenda) Key, Tommy (Karen) Key, and Charles (Tina) Key; Son-in-law, Tony Green; sister, Ruth Carter; grandchildren, Janet (Chris) Eaton, Tonya (Jeff) Minchey, Jonathan (Tabitha) Key, Bo (Christy) Green, Bear (Kim) Green, Matt (Olivia) Key, Amanda (Corey) Hicks, Deontae Adams; great grandchildren, Preston (Abby) Rowland, Maura (Landon) Sewell, Madason Minchey, Hayleigh Minchey, Savannah Minchey, Cody Hammock, Brandon (Autumn) Green, Chelsea Green, Matthew Green, Cameron Green, Lanie Jo Green, Waylon Key, Cash Key; and great-great grandchildren, Hadley Hammock, Hazel Green, and Baby Green.
Rosa is preceded in death by her father, John Nathan Cliburn; mother, Lassie (Meador) Cliburn; daughter, Patsy Green; sister, Ruby Sturgis; brothers, John Nathan Cliburn Jr., and Jarvis Cliburn; granddaughter, Sherry Thompson; her grandson, Charles Nathan Key Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Frances Key.
Visitation with the family will be held, on Thursday, September 8, between 1:00-8:00 P.M., at Woodard Funeral Home. Visiting hours will also occur on Friday, September 9, at New Zion General Baptist Church (2722 Rocky Mound Rd, Westmoreland, TN, 37186), from 9:00 A.M. until service time at 12:00 P.M.
The funeral service for Ms. Rosa Faye (Cliburn) Key will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., at New Zion Church, in Westmoreland, Tennessee, with Bro. Maxey Brawner and Bro. Anthony Green officiating. Burial is to follow directly after services at Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery (5490 Rocky Mound Rd, Westmoreland, TN 37186), in Westmoreland, Tennessee. Those serving as pall bearers are Bo Green, Mark ’Bear’ Green, Preston Rowland, Jeff Minchey, Jonathan Key, Matthew Key, Brandon Green, and Corey Hicks.
