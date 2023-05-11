Rosa McClanahan Birge, 64, of Scottsville, Kentucky, and formerly of Hartsville, passed away on April 28, 2023. Funeral services were conducted on May 2 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill and sister Dot Traughber officiating. Interment followed in Green Grove Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
