Roy Payton Comer, age 77, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center. He was born on April 3, 1944, to the late Beulah Allonia (Isenberg) and Walter Lester Comer. He attended Lyons Chapel Church of Christ. Roy was a graduate of Gamaliel High School Class of 1962, a car enthusiast, especially 1952 and 1953 Fords. He retired from SKF in 2006 and was a Logger.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jo Ann (Gibson) Comer of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee; one son, Jeff Comer of Tompkinsville; one daughter, Susan Tooley, and her husband Ret. Master Sgt. USMC Richard of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, three grandsons, one granddaughter, three step-grandsons, two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wallace Comer and his wife Pat of Tompkinsville, Darrell Comer and wife Jo Nell of Parrish, Florida, a sister; Loretta Hunt of Glasgow, sister in law; Betty Comer of Gamaliel, a brother in law; Mark Gibson and his wife Carol, of Franklin Indiana, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter; Sheila Beth Comer, one brother, Wilbur Comer, and one brother-in-law; Fay Hunt.
Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Bartley & Sons Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with burial in the Isenberg Cemetery. Jason Page will officiated the service.
In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may take the form of donations to The Isenberg Cemetery.
Bartley & Sons Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Comer.
