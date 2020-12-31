Roy Nelson Pugh, 69, of Auburntown, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
He was born in Woodbury to his parents, Jenelle Pedigo and the late Harold Pugh.
Roy was a member of the Prosperity Baptist Church, the Cannon County Walking Horse Association, served on the DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc., (DTC) Board of Directors for 34 years and was currently president of the board.
He worked in banking for 47 years, having worked at Bank of Commerce for 23 years and Liberty State Bank for 24 years.
Roy’s hobby and passion was farming, and he was an avid shopper and not a seller.
He loved life, whether it was camping, NASCAR races, riding horses and especially supporting his DeKalb County High School Tigers and Tigerettes.
Roy gave his life to serving and helping people, because he loved people, and in return, people loved him.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Kathy Pugh of Auburntown; daughter, Beth (W.C.) Basham of Lascassas; daughter, Jennifer (Nick) Tucker of Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Jenelle Pugh of Dowelltown; brother, Joe (Mary) Pugh of McMinnville; grandchildren, Stone Basham, Katie Hancock, Carter Hancock, James Hancock, Jackson Tucker, Elizabeth Tucker, Emma Rose Tucker; several nieces and nephews; and a world of friends.
Visitation was held on Dec. 22 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel. There was any visitation for the public on Dec. 23, but there was a private funeral held.
A public graveside service was held on Dec. 23 at Sycamore Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 and social-distancing guidelines, everyone attending the visitation or graveside service is asked to wear a mask for the health and safety of everyone and to practice social distancing.
The funeral home lounge is closed at this time, and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Sycamore Cemetery or to any DeKalb County High School sport, in memory of Roy.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.