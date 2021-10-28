Ruby Edna Hunt Flowers was born into this world on August 25, 1934, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late John H. Hunt and Retta Meador Hunt. She departed this life for her Heavenly Home on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the age of eighty-seven years, one month, and twenty days. Ruby married Mr. Maxey R. Flowers on October 24, 1953. They were blessed with one daughter and a short twenty-four years of marriage before his passing on March 10, 1977. She was saved by The Lord’s Sweet Grace and was a long time member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church. Ruby attended Draughon’s Business College. She went to work for the City of Lafayette on April 1, 1963, and retired after forty-five and a half years of dedicated service. She was the City Recorder for thirty-seven and a half years of those forty-five. Some of Ruby’s other interests including being a member of the Lafayette OES #379, Preceptor Beta Alpha of Beta Signa Phi, Lafayette Planning Commission, Past Vice Mayor, and Past City Council Member. Along with her dear husband and parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her Brothers, Billy W. Hunt and Brownie K. Hunt. Ruby Hunt Flowers is survived by; Daughter, Dianne Flowers Johnson; Granddaughter, Tonya Johnson Karnes and husband, Rudy; Grandson, Benjamin R. Johnson; Great-Granddaughter, Crystal Johnson; Great-Grandsons, Rudy Karnes, Jr., Gavyn Karnes, Tony Karnes, Jamie Karnes, and Robbie Karnes is expected to arrive in February 2022. Graveside services for Ruby Hunt Flowers were conducted on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from The Macon County Memorial Gardens with Elder Ricky Wilson officiating. Interment followed. Pallbearers were; Mike Tatum, Phillip Brawner, Jeff Downing, Tommy Dunlap, Mike Scott, and Ricky White. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
Ruby Flowers
Megan Purazrang
Editor
