Ruby “Emogene” Piper King was born on June 13, 1932, to the late Newt Henry Piper and Minnie Bell Reagan Piper. She was one of three children born to this union and was raised in Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. Emogene was saved as a young twelve year old girl. She was a faithful and dedicated seventy-seven year member of Days Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. Emogene loved her Church and Church family very much. She was married to Donald King on December 24, 1954.
They were blessed to share forty-five years together and raised two daughters and a son. Donald passed away in July of 1999. Emogene worked for Formfit Rogers and retired in 1977. She enjoyed babysitting children in her younger days. Emogene loved sewing and crocheting. She also loved her family very much. On Friday, November 19, 2021, the Lord called Emogene home, at the age of eighty-nine years, five months, and six days. She will be missed greatly, but our lose is Heavens gain. Emogene Piper King is survived by; Daughters, Patricia Cassidy and Husband, Dale, and Karen Woodard and Husband, Jeff; Son, Jerry King and Wife, Melissa; Sisters, Wilma Stafford and Betty Bonham; and Grandchildren, Erik Knight and Wife, Jennifer, Emily Sturm and Husband, David, Justin Woodard, Jordan King, and Kara Willis. Seven Great-Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Ms. Emogene Piper King were conducted on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder G.W. Knight and Elder Kenny Hesson officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Justin Woodard, Collier Sturm, Jacob Knight, Joshua Knight, Joseph Knight, and Jordon King. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
