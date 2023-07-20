Rudy Cleve “Sonny” Holler, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on July 16, 2023, at his residence in Lafayette.
The family has
chosen cremation,
and a celebration of
life service will be held
at a later date.
Rudy was born
March 16, 1937, in Alexandria, Indiana,
the son born to the late Rufus Marion and Grace Mullins Holler, and he departed this life on July 16, 2023 at the age of 86 years and four months.
He married the love of his life, Katie Helen Linder Holler.
Rudy is best known for his paint and auto body work.
He was a farmer, and he worked manufacturing for John Mansfield.
He retired from general cage.
Rudy was of Pentecostal belief.
Survivors include: his wife, Katie Helen Linder Holler of Lafayette; sons, Lawrence and Robin Holler of Portland, Norman Holler of Franklin, Kentucky; daughter, Melissa Jane Chandler of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Erica Stockes of Portland, Derrick Mitchel of North Vernon, Indiana, Brandon Holler of Michigan, Courtney Holler of Hartsville, Justin Bannon and Jeanette of Scottsville, Kentucky, Randy and Heather Holler of Alabama, Brian Holler of Massachusetts, Stephanie Moss of Floriday; along with 12 great-grandchildren (and one on the way).
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
