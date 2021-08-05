Ruth Ann Baker Maynard, 88, of Mt. Juliet, died on July 30, 2021.
Ruth was born in Cookeville and was the daughter of the late John S. and Alta Katherine Helton Baker.
She was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ.
Ruth was a teacher for more than 30 years in the Fayette County and Macon County school systems.
She enjoyed square dancing and traveling.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Toy Maynard, and her siblings — Donald, John, Peggy and Helen.
She is survived by: children, Richard “Chip” (Tamara G.) Maynard, Jeannie Maynard; brother, Bill Baker; grandchildren, Frankie Gallian, Richard Carlton Maynard; great-grandchildren; Kaelyn Gallian, Taylor Ruth Gallian, Parker Gallain, Evelyn Maynard, Elyanna Maynard; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted 10 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Mt. Juliet’s Bond Memorial Chapel, with visitation on Aug. 1 and prior to the service on Aug. 2. Private graveside services followed at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Cookeville.
Memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.
