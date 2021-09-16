Ruth Caruthers Brockett, 84, of Lebanon and formerly of the Russell Hill community in Macon County, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.
Ruth was at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette. Funeral services were conducted on Sept. 11 from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Kenneth Massey and Jimmy Cook officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Jimmy Thomas, Jeff Hudson, Horis Carlton, Ken Dash, Andy Brummett, Tom Elkins, Troy Shoemake and Mike Craig served as pallbearers. Ben Elkins served as an honorary pallbearer.
Ruth Caruthers Brockett was born on Aug. 4, 1937, in Macon County, one of seven siblings born to the late Ott and Ruby Cox Caruthers. Ruth departed this life on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 84.
On Dec. 23, 1961, she married Jack William Brockett. After 47 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2008.
In 1955, Ruth began her first job at Formfit Rogers. She later worked at AVCO, Lamsteel Corporation and Flex Technologies, and she retired in 2010 from Tennplasco at the young age of 73.
Ruth was saved as a young girl, and at the time of her death she was a member of Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her daughter, Penny Renee Brockett; sisters, Carolyn Shoemake, Betty Sue Hersey, Mary Lou Jones, Christine Carter; brothers: C.G. (Kathy) Caruthers, Randy (Julie) Caruthers; and devoted friend, Ken Dash.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
