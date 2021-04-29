Sally Anne Wade Thompson was born on May 29, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Lawrence Wade and Jewel Wade. She was one of four children born to this union.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Randell Thompson; parents, Lawrence and Jewel Wade; children, Bonnie Wade, David Wade, Jeffrey Thompson; brothers, David Wade, Jerry Wade; and granddaughter, Marisa Wade.
Sally was saved by the sweet Lord’s grace and was a member at Willard Missionary Baptist Church.
She enjoyed playing board games, listening to music, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
On April 16, 2021, at the age of 77, Sally was called to her Heavenly home. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by: her son, Rodney Thompson (and wife, Shelia); daughter, Tonya Cothron; sister, Nancy Rhodes (and husband, Howard); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted on April 20 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jody McIntyre officiating. Interment followed in Siloam Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
