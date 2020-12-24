Sally Wells

Sally Ann Jacobs Wells was born on April 12, 1937, in Orange County, Indiana.
She passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Glen Martin Jacobs; mother, Pauline D. Abel Jacobs; and her brother, Glen Martin “Lefty” Jacobs, Jr.
She is survived by: her husband of 63 years, William (Bill) Max Wells; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin Mark and Kathy Wells of Franklin; William Martin and Tonya Wells of Lafayette; James Michael and Carol Wells of Lafayette; granddaughter, Kara Kaye Lewis of Michie; grandson, Jacob Max Wells of Lafayette; granddaughter, Sarah Arnwine of Bentonville, Arkansas; great-granddaughter, Skyler Wells of Michie; great-grandson, Jack Lewis of Michie; and great-grandson Ethan Arnwine of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Sally grew up in French Link, Indiana, and graduated from French Lick High School in 1955. She attended Ball State Teachers College for a short time, and then returned home and was employed at the French Lick Sheraton Hotel as secretary for the assistant manager.
Sally and Bill were married on Sept. 22, 1957, at French Lick Christian Church.
Their first son, Kevin Mark, was born on Aug. 11, 1958.
On May 30, 1960, the small family moved to Lafayette, where Bill was to be employed as the manager of Lafayette Manufacturing Company, a raw materials division of Kimball International, Inc., headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. A wonderful journey started for the family.
A second son, William Martin, arrived on April 17, 1961. A little more than two years later, their third son, James Michael, was born on Sept. 17, 1963. At the time of Michael’s birth, Sally’s mother, Pauline, visited Tennessee to help out and prior to returning to Indiana, commented that she didn’t know how Sally would survive raising three boys, but everyone survived these great years with only small scrapes, bruises, a few shed tears, and an uncountable number of trips to and from Lafayette and French Lick/West Baden, Indiana.
While making a home in Lafayette, Sally became involved in a variety of community activities. She was a room mother, a Cub Scout den mother, treasurer of the American Cancer Society, American Heart Fund memorial chairman, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Red Cross Blood Drive chairman, and the president, vice-president and a director of the Macon County Senior Citizens Center.
She was a member of the Lafayette United Methodist Church since 1960, serving as membership secretary, communion steward, and on other committees she felt she could be useful.
One of her biggest joys was involvement with the Macon County Fair. She was board secretary/treasurer for 31 years locally and also served as a Tennessee Association of Fairs (TAF) Director for two terms. She loved all aspects of the local fair, but most special to her were the memories of all the great people she met during fair week in August.
In 2014, she received the Thornton Taylor Award, the highest honor given by the TAF.
Sally has been previously honored as the Macon County Christmas Parade grand marshal, received the Will Hall Sullivan Community Service Award in 2000 and has had the joy of having a building the Macon County Fairgrounds named in her honor.
During her time in our world, Sally faced each day with the attitude of what I can do for someone else, and that attitude shown through as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Ms. Sally. It was a life well lived.
A private funeral service were held for Sally from the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Hubert Cunningham officiating. Interment was held in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.