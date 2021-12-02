Sharon Kay Eaton was born into this world on July 15, 1988, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to Darrell Eaton and Tina Jetton Eaton. She departed this life for her Eternal Home on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the age thirty-three years, four months, and one day. Sharon was a 2007 graduate of Trousdale County High School. She was blessed with two children. Sharon was employed at Burger King. She enjoyed listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family. Sharon was free spirit. Sharon Kay Eaton will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Sharon Eaton is survived by; Parents, Darrell Eaton and Tina Eaton; Son, Elijah Lee Eaton; Daughter, Piper Faye Jetton; Siblings, Dustin Jetton, Richard Jetton and wife, Amber, and Amanda Eaton. Funeral services for Sharon Kay Eaton were conducted on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Pastor Breck Patterson officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.