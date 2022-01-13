Mrs. Sharon Renee Adams Riggs, age 56, of Macon County, passed away December 31, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, January 5, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Greg Wilson officiating. Interment followed in The Drury Cemetery.
Sharon Riggs
Megan Purazrang
Editor
