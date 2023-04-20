Sheila Clark Smith, 72, of the Hermitage Springs community in Clay County, passed away on April 7, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside services and interment were conducted on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. from Coell Smith Cemetery in Hermitage Springs, with Dr. Travis Shipley officiating.
Taylor Shipley, Konner Smith, Kenny Sean Smith, Luke Smith, Brylan Burton and Tanner Cook served as honorary pallbearers. Hayden Shipley, Hudson Shipley, Skylar Shipley, Ranon Etheridge, Dustin Cook and Nic Moore served as active pallbearers.
Sheila Clark Smith was born June 3, 1950, in Macon County, a daughter born to the late Wade and Mable Reeves Clark.
On March 12, 1966, she married Richard Coell Smith, who preceded her in death on Feb. 29, 2016.
Sheila was a homemaker and a member of Hermitage Springs Church of Christ.
Survivors include: daughters and son-in-law, Kristy Etheridge of Hermitage Springs, Tara and Dr. Travis Shipley of Hixson; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Haley Smith of Hermitage Springs; sister, Sheena Clark of Red Boiling Springs; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
