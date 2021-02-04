Shirley A. Wallace Carver, 79, of Lafayette, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at the Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro in Rutherford County.
Funeral services were conducted on Jan. 30 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Brad Carver, Kevin Slayton and Britt Little officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Matt Taylor, Chris Taylor, Matthew Carman, Drew Oldham, Brayden Carver, Adam Carver and Donnie Bowman served as pallbearers.
Shirley was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Lincoln, one of two siblings born to the late Wesley and Martha Jeanette Good Wallace, and she departed this life on Jan. 27, 2021, at the age of 79 years, four months and 26 days.
On June 6, 1964, she married Jerry Carver, who survives. They shared 57 wonderful years together.
They were blessed with two sons. Shirley was a teacher at Westmoreland High School for many years, and she was a member of the Union Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her husband, Jerry Carver of Lafayette; sons, Wayne Carver of Lafayette, Brad Carver (and wife Cindy) of Lafayette; granddaughter, Jaycee Carver of Gallatin; grandson, Brayden Carver of Gallatin; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jo and John Taylor of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Cathy Oldham of Cato; brother-in-law, Mike Carver (and wife Teresa) of Lafayette; and two nephews, Chris Taylor of Nashville and Matt Taylor of Murfreesboro.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
