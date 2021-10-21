Mr. Shirley J. Goad, 84, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on October 12, 2021. Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, October 14, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Eric Phillips and Elder Ross Brawner officiating. Interment followed in the Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Shirley Goad
Megan Purazrang
Editor
