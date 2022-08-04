Ms. Shirley Wilson, 78, of Lafayette, passed away July 23, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, July 25, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Dean Dyer officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens.
