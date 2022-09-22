Sina Ann Smith Lancaster, 83, of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., passed away Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at the Smith County Health & Rehab in Carthage, Tenn.
Funeral Services for Sina Ann Smith Lancaster were conducted Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Elder James Gibbs officiating. Interment followed in the Sanderson Cemetery in Pleasant Shade, Tenn. Dara Lancaster, Jimmy Thomas, Jackie Thomas, Dean Andrews, Dustin Austin and Skip Massey served as pallbearers. MCHS Class of 1958 served as honorary pallbearers.
Sina Ann Smith Lancaster was born June 4, 1939 in Smith County, Tenn., a daughter born to the late Luster and Dovie Holleman Smith and departed this life September 12, 2022 at the age of 83 years, 3 months and 8 days. She was married to James Leslie Lancaster who preceded her in death on September 5, 2014. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by son “P-nut” Jerry Lee Lancaster, Brothers, Tommy and Bobby Smith. Sina was a retired funeral assistant from Anderson & Son Funeral Home & Sanderson Funeral Home, Sina was active in the Smith County Home Demonstration Club for many years, MCHS Alumni Association and a Member of MCHS Basketball Team from 1957-1958. She was a faithful tiger fan. Sina was also a lifelong member of the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: son, James Spencer “Cowboy” Lancaster and companion, Frankie Phillips of New Market, Tenn.; granddaughter, Dara Jewell Lancaster; great-granddaughter, Bailey Corne both of Carthage; nieces, Kathy Thompson, Vickie Thomas and husband, Jackie all of the Russell Hill Community; sisters-in-law, Sarah Andrews & husband, Dean of Goodlettsville, Tenn., Minnie Williams and husband, Gene of Normandy, Tenn.; brother & sister-in-law, Bob Lancaster and wife, Laura of Bethpage, as well as many other friends and relatives.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
