Sonya Lee Goldsberry Shockley, age 54 of Lafayette, TN passed away on, April 5, 2022 at her residence in Lafayette, TN. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Jeff Blackwell & Reverend Randy Duncan officiating. Interment followed in the Akersville Cemetery.
Sonya Lee Goldsberry Shockley
Andy Dennis
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Tigerettes blow past Stone Memorial
- Tigers split with Livingston Academy
- Taste of Macon County event canceled
- Community Calendar
- Cason's Cause event fundraiser nearly doubles last year's total
- Allen hired as Lady Bulldog's new head basketball coach
- POLICE NEWS
- Donoho Hotel to celebrate 108th birthday with McDowell’s Blue Hawaii weekend
Articles
- Director of schools candidates down to three
- Veteran journalist named Times editor
- Macon notary charged with perjury
- GOP sheriff race in its last several weeks
- CTE project awaiting high-tech equipment
- Arrests
- Gregory contributes as MTSU falls in WNIT semifinals
- Lighting up rooms … from across the country
- Kelley Rhea McClard
- FAY E. MEADOR
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.