Stella Carter Huntsman, 60, of Westmoreland, passed away on June 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on May 31, 1961, in Allen County, Kentucky, to the late Euloise and Vergie Stamps Carter.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Huntsman was preceded in death by: her husband, Glen Huntsman; her brother-in-law, Troy Mitchell; her brothers, Freddy Troutt, Stacy Carter, Steve Carter; her father-in-law, James Huntsman; her brothers-in-law, Billy, Charles Huntsman, Earl Huntsman, Thomas Huntsman; sisters-in-law, Patricia Blackwell, Twila Tucker, Gayla Carter, Shirley Huntsman; and two nieces.
She is survived by: her sister, Tammy Mitchell; her sisters-in-law, Hilda Troutt, Debbie Carter, Ziona Huntsman, Lisa Sullivan; her brother-in-law, Jackie Tucker; her mother-in-law, Mary Ada Huntsman; her special friend, Hazel Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Huntsman will be conducted on June 18 from the chapel of Westmoreland’s Woodard Funeral Home, with Danny Patrick officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors on June 17 from noon until 8 p.m. and
again on June 18 from 8 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. at Woodard Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
