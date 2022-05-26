Stephen P. York, age 89, of Westmoreland, TN passed away on, May 23, 2022 at the Westmoreland Car & Rehab in Westmoreland. Graveside Services & Interment were conducted Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the New Bethel Cemetery in Lafayette with Brother David Simmons officiating.

