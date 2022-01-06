Steve Kent Goad, age 60 of the Sunrise Community in Macon County, TN passed away on, December 23, 2021 at the Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, TN. Graveside Services & Interment were conducted Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Anderson & Son Memorial Park with Elder Matt Apple officiating.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.
